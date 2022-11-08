Skvoz chernoe steklo

Not Available

One of the most popular plotlines in literature all around the world — and probably the favorite of women audiences — is the story of a handsome prince who saves a beautiful young woman or raises her up out of poverty and misery, grants her wishes, gives her his love and — of course — a throne, which she certainly deserves because of her kindness, beauty, and various other wonderful qualities. The variations on this theme are countless, from the classic “Cinderella” or “Scarlet Sails” to Chaplin’s “City Lights.”