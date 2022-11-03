1940

Sky Bandits

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 5th, 1940

Studio

Not Available

Sgt. Renfrew and Constable Kelly go aloft to search for a plane missing with a shipment of gold from the Yukon Mine Company. Inventor Speavy has devised a power ray which disrupts electrical impulses, and Morgan and his gang of crooks has brought in Prof. Lewis to increase the ray's range, telling him he's helping the government develop this new weapon. Speavy spills the beans to Prof. Lewis and his daughter Madeleine,and Morgan threatens to implicate them in his crimes unless they cooperate. Morgan kills Speavy when he tries to warn Renfrew, but when Madeleine stows away on board the doomed plane Renfrew is piloting, will the crooks be able to make Prof. Lewis use the power ray to bring the plane down?

Cast

James NewillSergeant Renfrew
Louise StanleyMadeleine Lewis
Dewey RobinsonUncle Dinwiddie
William PawleyMorgan
Joe De StefaniProfessor Burton Lewis
Jim FarleyInspector Warner

