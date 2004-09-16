2004

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

September 16th, 2004

Studio

Paramount

When gigantic robots attack New York City, "Sky Captain" uses his private air force to fight them off. His ex-girlfriend, reporter Polly Perkins, has been investigating the recent disappearance of prominent scientists. Suspecting a link between the global robot attacks and missing men, Sky Captain and Polly decide to work together. They fly to the Himalayas in pursuit of the mysterious Dr. Totenkopf, the mastermind behind the robots.

Cast

Gwyneth PaltrowPolly Perkins
Giovanni RibisiDex
Angelina JolieFranky
Bai LingMysterious Woman
Michael GambonPaley
Omid DjaliliKaji

