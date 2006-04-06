2006

Les Chevaliers du ciel (English: Sky Fighters) is a 2005 French film directed by Gérard Pirès about two air force pilots preventing a terrorist attack on the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. It is based on Tanguy et Laverdure, a comics series by Jean-Michel Charlier and Albert Uderzo – of Astérix fame, which was also made into a hugely successful TV series from 1967 to 1969 making Tanguy and Laverdure, the two main heroes, part of popular Francophone culture.