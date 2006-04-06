2006

Sky Fighters

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 6th, 2006

Studio

Mandarin Films

Les Chevaliers du ciel (English: Sky Fighters) is a 2005 French film directed by Gérard Pirès about two air force pilots preventing a terrorist attack on the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. It is based on Tanguy et Laverdure, a comics series by Jean-Michel Charlier and Albert Uderzo – of Astérix fame, which was also made into a hugely successful TV series from 1967 to 1969 making Tanguy and Laverdure, the two main heroes, part of popular Francophone culture.

Cast

Benoît MagimelCapitaine Antoine "Walk'n" Marchelli
Clovis CornillacCapitaine Sébastien "Fahrenheit" Vallois
Géraldine PailhasMaelle Coste
Alice TaglioniCapitaine Estelle 'Pitbull' Kass
Jean-Baptiste PuechIpod
Christophe ReymondStan

