2015

The concept of an elevator to space is not new. In the world of Arthur C. Clarke, it is a natural progression. What most people don't know is that men and women around the world are working hard to build it right this moment. Some want to solve the energy crisis, some want easier access to raw materials in the solar system, and some just want to travel to space and gaze upon their home planet. For all of them though, the elevator is more than just a science fiction plot, it is a way of life. Discover what happens when egos and passions collide in a quest to build the impossible.