1986

Sky Pirates

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

January 15th, 1986

Air force Lieutenant Harris starts for a flight to Boa Boa, on board Reverend Mitchell with a box containing a part of a top-secret extraterrestrial key. They get lost in a supernatural storm and find themselves after an emergency landing in kind of a Bermuda triangle, 5,000 miles off their course. Home again, no one believes Harris' story, and his crew suspiciously denies it too. Harris is thrown in jail, but manages to escape. Together with Mitchell's daughter he seeks the lost part of the key and its secret.

Cast

Max PhippsSavage
Bill HunterO'Reilly
Simon ChilversRev. Mitchell
John HargreavesLt.Harris

