Sky. Plane. Girl.

The tale of a brief, life-altering love affair between two unsuspecting and seemingly opposite Muscovites. While waiting to catch his late night flight, famous TV war reporter Gheorghi (Dimitri Orlov) catches sight of passing flight attendant Lara (Renata Litvinova) and is immediately smitten by her beauty and earnest demeanor. After their unexpected meeting, the pair finds a strong mutual attraction that becomes rather heated nearly instantaneously. Thus Gheorghi's structured life gets turned inside out as he falls deeper and deeper in love with Lara -- whose warmth, faithfulness, and emotional honesty force him to take stock of his life, especially now that love has become a part of it.