An ode for all of those who like to fly. Is it possible to reach the moon in one breath? Yes, it is if you have the will to fly and the appropriate training. This is the case with postman Rain. This is an animation full of experimenting with form and materials. Some of the characters are original, but some originate from the history of mankind. The film is full of symbols and symbolism, surreal images and scenes. This is not simply the journey of a postman to deliver the package to the Moon. It is also a philosophical journey in time and eras, through people and their characters, through thoughts and imagination. This is a visual version of thoughts and imagination of a postman who is fulfilling his task in-spite of all problems and distractions.