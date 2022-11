Not Available

It tells the story of Huang Dafa, an outstanding Communist Party member who was awarded the title of "Model of the Times" by the Central Propaganda Department and a rural cadre of the Gelao ethnic group in Zunyi, Guizhou. From the 1960s, it lasted more than 30 years and led the masses to carve out a 9400-meter-long stretch on the cliff. The "Tianqu" in the three villages practiced the story of the spirit of Yugong Yishan in the new era.