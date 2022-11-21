Not Available

In the distant future, the world is blanketed in a dense man-made fog. We begin our story with possibly the last two humans alive - a father GIDEON and son BLUE. A lonely duo, essentially blind to the world around them, locked in a daily struggle to survive. But their family bonds are also under threat: Gideon is obsessed with perfecting a flying machine, which he believes will bear them off to a brighter future above the clouds. Wearied by a lifetime of unfulfilled promises, Blue no longer believes in his father and their differing ideologies threaten to break them apart as a family. - Jamie