Not Available

Founded in 1994 by keyboard maestro Eddy Antonini, Italian power metal band Skylark continues to find fans the world over with its richly textured rock 'n' roll sound, as witnessed in this 2008 concert in Phoenix. Vocalist Kiara Laetitia joins Antonini and the rest of the guys for this old-school performance -- sans samples or overdubs -- featuring tunes such as "Dying Inside," "Creature of the Devil," "Twilight" and more.