Skyworks, Wind & Fire

Film of "Dropped Objects" falling from 8,000 ft. altitudes with skydivers as performers. This film of a conceptual artist's work is a document of Skyworks but also meant to be expressive as an art film. A film of meditation revealing the cosmic breath as Skyworks pieces fall at the rate of 120 to 135 miles per hour. A breathing language of light and knowledge. Performance-controlled flight. Gyres cycling in and out - the mystic spiral. A perception of light and space as energy lines alter the environment temporarily.