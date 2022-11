Not Available

Please watch in HD. A movement film to the sounds of the awe-inspiring Amelia Meath: vocals; Nick Sanborn: chord organ; and Jenn Wasner: piano. The track is "Slack Jaw" off of Sylvan Esso's Echo Mountain Sessions EP. Edited and Choreographed by: Emma Portner Performed by: Ellen Page & Emma Portner Shot by: Saskia Kivilo