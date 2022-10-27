Not Available

Slacker Uprising is a movie of Michael Moore's tour of colleges in swing states during the 2004 election, with a goal to encourage 18–29 year olds to vote, and the response it received. The film is a re-edited version of Captain Mike Across America, which played at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2007. It is one of the first feature length films made by a known director to be released as a free and legal download online. The free download is only available to those residing in the United States and Canada. The film was also made available free for online viewing and download on the Lycos Cinema platform as well as iTunes and blip.tv. It had a one-night-only run at the Michigan Theater, where Michael Moore spoke briefly. The film is available in DVD format. Slacker Uprising features live performances or appearances by Eddie Vedder, Roseanne Barr, Joan Baez, Tom Morello, R.E.M., Steve Earle, and Viggo Mortensen. The original score is by Anti-Flag.