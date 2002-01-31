2002

Slackers

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2002

Studio

Screen Gems

Dave, Sam and Jeff are about to graduate from Holden University with honors in lying, cheating and scheming. The three roommates have proudly scammed their way through the last four years of college and now, during final exams, these big-men-on-campus are about to be busted by the most unlikely dude in school. Self-dubbed Cool Ethan, an ambitious nerd with a bad crush, enters their lives one day and everything begins to unravel.

Cast

Devon SawaDave Goodman
Jason SchwartzmanEthan Dulles
Jaime KingAngela Patton
Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
Laura PreponReanna
Mike MaronnaJeff Davis

