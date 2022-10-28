Not Available

Rob and his best friend Austyn apply to become human guinea pigs at the local medical testing facility of a vaguely intentioned multinational company called EvCorp. As the facility's mere presence has bitterly polarized their town, the two apply in stealth. Only Austyn is accepted - ushered away and out of contact into EvCorp's shadowy interior - leaving Rob to bear the burden of secrecy as well as the private concern that perhaps not all will be well with his buddy. As he navigates both sides of the town's deepening rift, guilt and denial do battle in his mind - evoking eerie visions, paranoia, and a strange physical malady. SLACKJAW is a mildly absurd bromantic dramedy about the path to personal responsibility amidst the divisive fog of a politicized landscape.