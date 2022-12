Not Available

Slade - Full Concert Recorded Live: 8/4/1975 - Winterland (San Francisco, CA) Setlist: 0:00:00 - Them Kinda Monkeys Can't Swing | 0:05:19 - Bangin' Man | 0:10:04 - Gudbye T' Jane | 0:14:27 - Thanks For The Memory | 0:20:52 - How Does It Feel? | 0:26:15 - Just A Little Bit | 0:35:46 - Let The Good Times Roll / Feel So Fine | 0:44:04 - Get Down and Get With It | 0:52:18 - Mama Weer All Crazee Now