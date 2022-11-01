Not Available

Join the 4BI9 crew as they travel to various locations across the country in an attempt to bring you some of the most progressive and entertaining displays of skiing around. Whether it was late-night handrail missions, early-morning backcountry hikes, 10 hour road trips, waist deep pow, bluebird skies, 15 second windows, broken generators or whatever else we came across we can guarantee that we did our best to capture the essence of it all; that is having a great time on and off the mountains with our friends. Featuring some of the top up and coming riders around during one of the best snow years. We can assure you that this will be a movie worth checking out. With that being said we are proud to announce our 2008 release entitled Slamina.