Legendary slapstick comedian Harold Lloyd made audiences roar as a bespectacled everyman who managed to wriggle himself out of many a perilous situation, all the while trying to get the girl. Lloyd's fearless acrobatic skills and agility put him on par with Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. Watch a true master of physical comedy in this collection of seven Lloyd silent films (many co-starring his wife, Mildred Davis) from the Hal Roach Studios.