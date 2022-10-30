Slash: Live in Glastonbury

Not Available

Glastonbury can get ready to rock when one of the most lauded guitarists on the planet takes to the main stage. Former Guns n' Roses axeman Slash will bring his prized Gibson Les Paul and his nimble fingers to the festival as part of his 2010 world tour. Slash released his first solo album this year, collaborating with a range of guest vocalists from Ozzy Osbourne to Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale to The Black Eyed Peas' Fergie. His live band will be led by US vocalist Myles Kennedy who also features heavily on his new solo offering. Promising a mix of new material and classics from his Guns n' Roses heyday, expect a collossal crowd roar when the riff to Sweet Child O' Mine rings out over Worthy Farm on Sunday.