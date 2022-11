Not Available

As Renata, medical receptionist and Star Police TV show enthusiast, writes an alternative ending to a dramatic showdown between tired space cop, Draker and his nemesis Thrax, a real life showdown is happening between her and Frieda, a dubious patient in the doctor’s surgery. But do Renata and Frieda have more in common than they realise? And have Draker and Thrax’s many years as adversaries brought them only closer together?