Slasher Party

Not Available

How much humiliation and pain can TV candidates endure for a bit of fame? In the show "Enjoy your Life" four attractive young people have hit on camera through the wilderness . To win points and sympathy, they must demonstrate team spirit, humor and sex appeal . Suddenly a psychopath emerges and abductes the sweet Sonja . Now the players have to react... The egocentric Elke believes that all this is a test of the show makers , the cool Dirk will kill the villain and the left-liberal Tim wants only time to talk about it. For Sonja the situation is more threatening ...