Punk pioneers Slaughter and the Dogs reunite for a cranked-up performance at the 1996 Holidays in the Sun punk festival held in Blackpool, England, slamming through all their best-loved hits for a pumped-up crowd of fans. Songs include "You're Ready Now," "Hell in New York," "Where Have All the Bootboys Gone," "Victims of the Vampire," "Who Are the Mystery Girls," "Cranked Up Really High" and many more.