Not Available

Slaughter thrashes out a blistering set list of hair-metal tracks in this career-spanning concert filmed at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Café in 1997. Songs include "Fly to the Angels," "Up All Night (Sleep All Day)," "The Wild Life," "Days Gone By," "Hold On," "Old Man," "Shake This Place" and "Broken Hearts." Among the extras is a music video for "Shout It Out," released as part of the soundtrack for Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.