"Listen: Billie Pilgrim has come unstuck in time." Slaughterhouse-Five is an award-winning 1972 film adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's novel of the same name. Director Hill faithfully renders for the screen Vonnegut's obsessive story of Pilgrim, who survives the 1945 firebombing of Dresden, then lives simultaneously in his past, present, and future.
|Michael Sacks
|Billy Pilgrim
|Ron Leibman
|Paul Lazzaro
|Eugene Roche
|Edgar Derby
|Sharon Gans
|Valencia Merble Pilgrim
|Valerie Perrine
|Montana Wildhack
|Holly Near
|Barbara Pilgrim
View Full Cast >