1972

Slaughterhouse-Five

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1972

Studio

Universal Pictures

"Listen: Billie Pilgrim has come unstuck in time." Slaughterhouse-Five is an award-winning 1972 film adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's novel of the same name. Director Hill faithfully renders for the screen Vonnegut's obsessive story of Pilgrim, who survives the 1945 firebombing of Dresden, then lives simultaneously in his past, present, and future.

Cast

Michael SacksBilly Pilgrim
Ron LeibmanPaul Lazzaro
Eugene RocheEdgar Derby
Sharon GansValencia Merble Pilgrim
Valerie PerrineMontana Wildhack
Holly NearBarbara Pilgrim

View Full Cast >

Images