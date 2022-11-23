Not Available

Slava's Snowshow

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

SNOWSHOW is a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993 in tens of countries, hundreds of cities with multiple thousands of performances resulting in millions of ecstatic spectators from all nationalities, gender, beliefs, types and ages, probably like no other show. It is a genre of it’s own and remains as spontaneous and magical as the first day, systematically catapulting all adults back in childhood.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images