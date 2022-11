Not Available

The story of Soorya whose life changed when she was kidnapped by Harit Rangsiman, a landowner who mistakes her for her cousin who caused his brother's death. Humiliated and forced to work, Soorya strikes up a friendship with a deaf and dumb man who was also a victim of Harit's cruelty. Harit realizes his mistake and releases Soorya, but only to allow him to spy on her cousin, which leads to her downfall.