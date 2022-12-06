Slave of the Sword

Not Available

During a period of upheaval, an itinerant performer has a troupe of four children, one of whom is his daughter Mu-Lin. Jump ahead 15 years, he's ready to retire and has arranged Mu-Lin's marriage. Someone he recognizes enters his house and murders him. Mu-Lin is brought to a fancy bordello where the most beautiful prostitute, Yeh Hong, takes a special interest in her. One of Yeh Hong's lovers, Kim, who is an assassin, also develops a relationship with Mu-Lin. He and Yeh Hong may be working with the emperor's eunuch; all are power hungry. Things seem more than coincidental: does Mu-Lin have a history with this trio? If so, what is it?