Slaves in Cages

Not Available

Rich playboy (with a bad Elvis hair-do) preys on innocent women, luring them back to his mansion, then knocking them out and locking them up! He makes them eat like animals out of food trays, whips and rapes them, and trains them to put on a sex show for his perverted pals (which is how he made his fortune). When the women tire of his erotic abuse, they rise up and brutally murder him onstage to the roaring applause of the amazed audience! Reminiscent of the later BLOODSUCKING FREAKS, the women have all been driven mad by their enforced captivity, making them no better than their dear, departed master in the end.