Not Available

On June 6, 2006, devilish metal gods Slayer hit the road with fellow headbangers Mastodon, Lamb of God, Children of Bodom and Thine Eyes Bleed for the "Unholy Alliance" tour. This release captures all the raw energy of that event. Songs performed include Slayer's "South of Heaven" and a furious rendition of "Silent Scream"; Mastodon's "Crystal Skull"; Lamb of God's "Vigil"; Children of Bodom's "In Your Face"; and Thine Eyes Bleed's "Dark White."