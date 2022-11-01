Slayer: Still Reigning

Not Available

Most Slayer fans still hold up their album REIGN IN BLOOD as the band's true masterpiece. So when it came to recording a visual document of the band--entitled STILL REIGNING--the band turned to their 1986 record for inspiration. With the original line up intact, the band takes to a stage decorated in exactly the same style as their 1980s tour, and work their way through the album. The punishing intensity of their playing hasn't let up over the years, and the group members clearly delight in playing some classic material. With the REIGN IN BLOOD album performed in its entirety, tracks such as "Angel of Death," "Criminally Insane," and "Jesus Saves" come to life once again. As an added bonus, Slayer also performs a selection of other classics, including "South of Heaven," "War Ensemble," and "Mandatory Suicide." As the group exits with blood-like rain falling on them, there can be no doubt that they have entered the pantheon of classic metal bands.