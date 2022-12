Not Available

Making their first-ever ACL performance, Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss provided a setlist that spanned much of their discography. The group’s 2015 comeback LP No Cities to Love was represented by “Price Tag,” “A New Wave” and “No Cities to Love,” while the setlist also featured “Dig Me Out” and “Words and Guitar” off 1997’s Dig Me Out and The Woods‘ “Entertain” and “Modern Girl.”