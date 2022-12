Not Available

A compilation tape featuring trailers for and footage from low-budget sci-fi and exploitation films. This entry features Forbidden Adventure, Marihuana, The Gorilla Woman, Teenage Cruisers, College Girl Confidential, numerous H.G. Lewis and Ed Wood films and others. It also includes test footage from Fred Olen Ray's unfinished Beach Blanket Bloodbath project, which was based on a script (again, unfinished) written by Wood shortly before his death.