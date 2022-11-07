Slechtvalk: Upon the Fields of Battle

Not Available

Slechtvalk (the Dutch word for peregrine falcon) is an extreme metal band from The Netherlands, formed in 1999. Previously signed to Fear Dark Record and currently to Whirlwind Records, the group has released four albums, a split-CD with Kekal, a single and a DVD. The second album, The War That Plagues the Lands, reached No. 2 at Lowland's Top 50 Metal Charts. The third album, At the Dawn of War, coincided with the release of a live-DVD, Upon the Fields of Battle, a maxisingle for "Thunder of War", and was named one of HM Magazine's "100 Best Christian metal albums of all time."