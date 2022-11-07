Not Available

Thomas Opre, continues his quest to ride with and film the most dynamic snowmachiners in the world. Sled Heads 3 will take you to: Alaska with world record, sled distance jump holder, Paul Thacker; British Columbia to witness the antics of the 2007 Extremey Sledder Of The Year, Krazy Canadian Dan Davidoff; Revelstoke, BC for serious mountain riding with world snowcross champion Blair Morgan; Afton, Wyoming and Whistler, BC to chase down X-Games Gold Medalist, Chris Burandt on his M-1000 turbo; Steamboat Springs, CO to take a unique look into Chris Brown's Compound; Montana to catch Miss Extreme Amber Holt ripping the slopes; to Vail, Colorado to ride with our Be Extreme Contest winner and world motorcross enduro rider Donnie Book. A intense mixture of incredible backcountry riding and sled documentary, Sled Heads 3 offers something for everyone!!