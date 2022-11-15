Not Available

The 6 minute short film SLEDGE (1962) was filmed and directed by then 27 years old Kotse Mitrev in Stip, Republic of Macedonia. The lead role is played by London-based producer-director George Stankoski, then 4 years old and son of Macedonian actor Panko Stankoski. SLEDGE won first prizes in the Sarajevo Festival Children's Film Category in 1962, and the Belgrade Republic Festival Shorts Category in 1964. SLEDGE was recently recovered by Stip-based historian and film archivist Alexander Donski, and efforts are now being made to restore and re-scan this working copy for high quality viewing.