Sledge tells the story of a group of friends who go out for a weekend of sex and debauchery. They have no idea what is about to hit them, a psychotic killer, Adam Lynch, who believes that his life is actually a movie and video game. Picking them off one by one, Adam narrows the playing field leaving the best for last. They will have to play the ultimate game of Player vs. Player. It will be a showdown in a gory fight to the finish. Who will survive?