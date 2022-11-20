Slednecks 11

Not Available

Once again the top snowmobile video producers the Slednecks crew has raised the bar during one of the best and longest winters of record. Chris Brown, Geoff Kyle, Cody Borchers, and Dan Adams have been dropping the biggest cliffs ever. Randy Sherman, Cory Davis, Steve Martin, and Brett Turcotte have been throwing some amazing whips and launching huge kickers. The usual suspects, Paul Thacker and Chris Burandt, have been redefining what can be done on a snowmobile while Aleksander Nordgaard and Sam Rogers have been pushing the limits on ramps. Look for a special appearance from skiing superstar Dan Treadway, including his back breaking drop, and some big air from the ladies, Ashley Chaffin and Delene Dippel This is one of the best snowmobile videos ever and it is rated E for Epic!