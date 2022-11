Not Available

Once again the Slednecks team has raised the bar for what can be done on a snowmobile, from deep snow in the Canadian Rockies to backflip world records, this film has it all. Find out what drives these daredevils in this inside look into the world of freeride snowmobiling. Featuring Geoff Kyle, Chris Burandt, Paul Thacker, Chris Brown, Dan Adams, Cory Davis, Brett Turcotte, Shad Free, Dan Treadway, Brandon Cormier, Sam Rogers and the rest of the madmen.....