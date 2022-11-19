Not Available

Featuring the world renowned Slednecks team, Slednecks 14 showcases the best snowmobilers pushing the limits of the sport. Kalle "KJ" Johansson backs up his inaugural performance in Slednecks 13 with another mind blowing backcountry display of technical lines and huge air. New comers, Brad Gilmore, Tyler Blair, and Grant Clarke set a new standard with big drops and bigger air, while Cory Micku shows off his technical riding skills. Chris Burandt and Sahen Skinner continue their backcountry boondocking adventure through the Rockies, while Dan Treadway, Rob Alford, and Geoff Kyle seek out the deepest snow ever caught on camera. Cory Davis and the AK crew represent hard with some seriously dirty whips and sick backcountry tricks in the huge mountains of the last frontier. Slednecks 14 is on point with the latest progression of the sport captured beautifully on high definition video for all to see. Enjoy! Filmed in British Columbia, Alaska, and Colorado