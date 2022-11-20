Not Available

Once again, the world renowned Slednecks team topped themselves. Heath Frisby changed the game with the first ever snowmobile front flip that scored him X Games Gold. Kalle “KJ” Johansson, Geoff Kyle, Dan Treadway, Tyler Blair, Cory Micku and crew continue to explore and dominate BC. Brett Turcotte and Brad Gilmore return to form and slay secret spots in Canada while Chris Burandt and Sahen Skinner continue to take snowmobiles into areas they’ve never been before. Raymond Cormier and Sam Densmore and crew tore up the Yukon and an insane snow year in Alaska allowed backcountry rippers Cory Davis, Joey Junker, and Dane Ferguson to show off their talents. Not to be outdone, Carly Davis shows the boys that some girls can certainly hang with the best. From the deepest of powder days, to technical riding, to huge drops and hits, Slednecks 15 includes all the craziness from the award winning crew.