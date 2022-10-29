Slednecks 17

Not Available

The Slednecks crew was once again up to their usual antics of destruction. Brett Turcotte and Chris Burandt hit the southern hemisphere in August to explore new lands, new cultures, and do a little snowmobiling in Chile. Reagan Sieg shows the world what can be done on a snowbike while Derek Wood, Brodie Evans, Kalle Johansson, Nick Woods, Tyler Blair, and Chris Brown continue the onslaught in Canada. Dane Ferguson preps the next breed of Slednecks in Alaska with Jason Semler, Tim Beckner, and crew. Fueled on adrenalin and a passion for danger, Slednecks continues to take snowmobiling to new heights all over the world!