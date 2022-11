Not Available

"Hell Frozen Over" The first ever freestyle snowmobile event at the Gravity games. Highlights include: Jay Quinlan's ugly roadside staircase crash, Chris Burandt's numerous airs over 165 feet, Jason Fentiman and the boys in Canada busting huge jumps, ripping up the powder and dodging avalanches, Quinlan's heli snowmobiling in Alaska and new tricks. One of the best snowmobile videos ever! Locations: Wyoming, Alaska, Canada, Utah, California and Colorado.