Slednecks 6 features all our usual suspects, Jay Quinlan, Ryan Britt, Rob Alford, Heath Frisby, BJ Murray, Chris Burandt, Sam Carver, Dan Gardiner, Mike Metzger, and many more going bigger and better than ever. Jay Quinlan makes snowmobile history by doing the first ever backflip in a competition at the Slednecks freestyle comp in Jackson, WY. See the complete saga of Jay learning and sticking backflips in Slednecks 6. The film also has some great powder and big mountain riding from Canada, Utah, Alaska, Colorado, and California. Once again the Slednecks crew has upped the level of freestyle snowmobiling and you can witness everything for yourself in Slednecks 6.