Slednecks Trilogy movie was released in 2001 by the Image Entertainment studio. A compilation of 3 videos in the snowmobile video series SLEDNECKS, this action-packed release stars risk-taking athletes like Jason Fentman, Garth Kaufman, Blair Morgan, Chris Burandt, and Jay Quinlan. Slednecks Trilogy movie Death defying stunts include backflips, high speed chases, hillclimbs, and mid-air step-offs, all set to adrenaline-pumping music.