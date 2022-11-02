Sleep Easy, Hutch Rimes

Not Available

Insurance agent Hutch Rimes spends a lot of time at the Sleep Easy Hotel, taking long lurid lunch breaks with a string of sexy secretaries who he hires for their "special talents". Ten years ago, one of his office honeys tried to get him to kill her abusive husband. The plan backfired when the hubby killed her by mistake, got sent up the river, and lucky Hutch made a fortune buying off a piece of his ranch. But now it's trouble time -- there's a stalker in the suburbs who wants Hutch dead. Is it the cold-blooded killer just out of jail, the jealous husband of his latest fling, or another psycho enemy he's made along the way? Steven Weber (Wings), Swoosie Kurts (Sisters) and Gail O'Grady (NYPD Blue) star in this hilariously sinister thriller that proves the worst thing in life can also be the funniest.