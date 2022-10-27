Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers

Angela Baker, a psychotic transsexual, escapes from a mental hospital and surfaces at a summer camp as a counselor who lectures her teenage charges on proper moral behavior. Those teens who break her strict rules -- from the camp chatterbox or a sex-obsessed girl to the boys who are peeping Toms -- are murdered by the impostor in various gruesome ways. As more campers go missing, intrepid counselor Molly begins to piece together the truth.
|Renée Estevez
|Molly Nagle
|Brian Patrick Clarke
|TC
|Walter Gotell
|Uncle John
|Terry Hobbs
|Rob
|Jill Jane Clements
|Woman in Truck
|Pamela Springsteen
|Angela Johnson
