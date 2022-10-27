1988

Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1988

Studio

Double Helix Films

Angela Baker, a psychotic transsexual, escapes from a mental hospital and surfaces at a summer camp as a counselor who lectures her teenage charges on proper moral behavior. Those teens who break her strict rules -- from the camp chatterbox or a sex-obsessed girl to the boys who are peeping Toms -- are murdered by the impostor in various gruesome ways. As more campers go missing, intrepid counselor Molly begins to piece together the truth.

Cast

Renée EstevezMolly Nagle
Brian Patrick ClarkeTC
Walter GotellUncle John
Terry HobbsRob
Jill Jane ClementsWoman in Truck
Pamela SpringsteenAngela Johnson

View Full Cast >

Images