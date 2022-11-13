Not Available

Sleepiness is the synesthetic result of two different times, the image belongs to the present tense and audio to a reconstruction of what the sound of that space would be in a past tense, in a time when that space did not seem to stand still in time, but in a time in progress. that was lived and worked. It is these visible marks in space, this silence, the birds and echoes in the Douro, the naked architecture but with the marks of their experience that made me hear and want to hear the sounds of other times. Filmed in 2012 and 2013 in Couto Mineiro do Pejão, inactive anthracite mines since 1994 due to the end of all ore.