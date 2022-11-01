Sleeping and Waking

Not Available

If you had a second chance at life, would you take it? Sullivan Daniels (Jeff Allin), an artist known for his harsh religious paintings, chose a bizarre experimental surgery over his faith to save him from terminal cancer. Now his hands can't paint, his wife (Hope Lambert) won't touch him, his mother (Helen Hedman) believes he should be dead, and his best friend (Ray Ficca) keeps trying to get him to re-join the living. Only his beautiful student (Elizabeth Jernigan) can rescue him from his life-saving decision.