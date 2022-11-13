Not Available

Shot on 16mm film in the outskirts of Moscow, Sleeping District is a document of the residential, concrete structures built during the Soviet Era. Static shots of massive apartment blocks and interior views of private apartments forms the visual side, which is intercut with a textual side constructed of observations and memories of the residents, translated from Russian into a broken English. Entering private homes built on tangible experiences, memories and imagination, the film questions how we think of collective memory and how the present may hold traces of history, family relations and a fallen political ideology in the shapes of physical objects and structures.